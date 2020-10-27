27 Oct 2020
Latest CPD on offer from farm animal association will encourage vets to expand their orthopaedic service provision.
Image © Carola Schubbel / Adobe Stock
Fractures in cattle is the theme of the BCVA’s latest webinar on Tuesday 10 November.
West Country-based vet Mike Kerby will present the webinar and encourage veterinary surgeons to expand their orthopaedic service provision to clients through use of radiography in the field.
Basic principles of fracture repair using external fixation techniques, but also relatively simple internal fixation methods, will also be covered.
Mr Kerby, who qualified from the University of Bristol and has been in farm animal practice since, aims to provide the following learning objectives:
The webinar runs from 8pm to 9pm, with registration open to members and non-members.