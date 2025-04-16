16 Apr 2025
HT Vista has launched a free online platform to provide support, education and resources to users of its new diagnostic screening device.
HT Vista Academy features video tutorials, podcasts, webinars, scientific studies, blogs and downloadable resources.
In March it launched a new diagnostic function on its screening device, which aims to help in increasing early detection of canine cancer.
HT Vista’s managing director Liron Levy-Hirsch said: “We’re excited to introduce this new platform for veterinary professionals alongside our latest diagnostic update to the device.
“Our goal with HT Vista Academy is to support users in expanding their expertise, not just in operating the device but also in understanding the technology behind it and learning the best practice of dermal and subcutaneous mass management.
“By offering valuable educational resources and hands-on support, we hope to enhance the overall experience for veterinary teams and, ultimately, the care they provide to their patients.”