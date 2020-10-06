6 Oct 2020
“Colic awareness week gives us a fantastic opportunity to share the evidence-based information as widely as possible within the horse community” – Katie Lightfoot of the University of Nottingham.
The British Horse Society (BHS) and University of Nottingham are asking horse owners to make a pledge, and sign up to receive a free equine care and emergency plan as part of Colic Awareness Week (5 to 11 October).
“REACT Now to Beat Colic” is the name of the campaign and it follows the success of last year’s first Colic Awareness Week, which focused on how to spot the early signs of colic.
This year The BHS and the university’s School of Veterinary Medicine and Science will be providing free daily 10-minute webinars on a range of colic subjects and top tips via social media, as well as a free care and emergency plan.
Veterinary practices across the country that are part of The BHS and the university’s Vet REACT Colic Champions scheme will also be raising awareness by sharing information with their clients and across their social media channels throughout the week.
Emmeline Hannelly, welfare education manager at The BHS, said: “When we launched REACT Now to Beat Colic in 2016, we wanted to educate as many horse owners as possible about how to spot the early signs of colic, as critical colic can be a race against time to save the horse’s life.
The campaign has been well received by horse owners and vets; however, we are aware many people may not have a care plan in place, this really can make all the difference and, in some cases, it can be the difference in saving your horse.
“We are asking everyone to ‘Pledge to REACT’ and receive a free care plan during the week.”
Katie Lightfoot, teaching associate in equine welfare at the university, added: “The School of Veterinary Medicine and Science has continued its research into colic and emergency planning, which underpins this educational campaign.
“Colic awareness week gives us a fantastic opportunity to share the evidence-based information as widely as possible within the horse community.”