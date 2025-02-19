19 Feb 2025
Veterinary professionals have been invited to a free certified CPD event on managing cataract cases in companion animals.
South Downs Veterinary Referrals’ advanced practitioner in ophthalmology Helen Appelboam will lead the session on diagnosis and management on Wednesday 26 February.
Dr Appelboam intends the virtual session to provide a comprehensive overview of cataract treatment options and offer practical insights that can be applied in everyday practice.
The session, from 12:30pm to 1:30pm, will cover:
Attendance is free, but spaces are limited. Veterinary professionals are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot.