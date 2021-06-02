2 Jun
Ceva Animal Health, manufacturer of Douxo S3 range, is hosting two CPD series to provide information to vets and VNs.
The Dermatology Extravaganza will be a trilogy of CPD sessions by dermatology specialist Tim Nuttall and behaviour medicine specialist Sarah Heath, each between 30 minutes and an hour, and covering topical therapy in canine atopic dermatitis and antimicrobial resistance.
Nurses and Dermatology – the Bite Sized Guide to Getting Started is with RVN Frances Gaudiano, author of Veterinary Dermatology: a Manual for Nurses and Technicians, and will be split into four 30-minute webinars.
Both series will be available to view from 7 June and a prize draw will feature. Details of the Dermatology Extravaganza and Nurses and Dermatology are online now.