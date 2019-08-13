13 Aug
Online event aims to update veterinary professionals on help and advice for canine and feline patients during the fireworks and party season.
Ceva Animal Health is hosting an informative “fireworks refresher” webinar to update veterinary professionals on help and advice for canine and feline patients during the fireworks and party season.
Taking place at 8pm on 17 September, the online seminar will be presented by European veterinary specialist in behavioural medicine, Sarah Heath.
The webinar will provide hints and tips on how the veterinary profession can help dogs with sound sensitivities, as well as update delegates on how to support cats.
To register for the webinar, which accounts for one hour’s CPD, email cevauk@ceva.com with your full name, practice name and postcode, and the name of the webinar.
The link needed to watch the webinar will then be sent back to you via email.
Due to high demand, this webinar will be on a first some, first served basis. Delegates are advised to log in via the link in good time on the night to ensure a place.