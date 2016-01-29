29 Jan
Ocular conditions account for about 10% of canine consultations in first opinion practice (1).
With owners increasingly doing their own research before visiting their vet, it is vital to have comprehensive knowledge of commonly seen conditions.
To assist vets with this, Bayer Animal Health has produced an educational guide focusing on keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS).
Keratoconjunctivitis sicca, also known as dry eye, affects nearly 5% of all dogs (2), and up to 20% of predisposed breeds (3). Early recognition and treatment can have a significant impact upon prognosis which is why an in-depth knowledge of the condition is so important.
The guide provides a concise overview of the condition, including aetiology, diagnosis, treatment and ongoing management. It also covers some commonly asked questions such as how to manage refractory cases and when to refer.
The guide has been produced with input from ophthalmologist Chris Dixon BVSc CertVOphthal MRCVS, who offers further guidance throughout the report.