13 Apr 2022
Virbac is hosting the event, which features Gerry Polton and will take place at 8pm on 17 May.
Gerry Polton features in the webinar.
Following the launch of its intratumoural solution to treat mast cell tumours (MCTs) in dogs – Stelfonta – Virbac is offering a new interactive live stream event featuring RCVS and European specialist in veterinary oncology Gerry Polton.
MCTs are the most common form of skin cancer in dogs, accounting for up to 21% of skin cancer cases1 and the event will help delegates understand the challenges surrounding MCT diagnosis, work-up (including the various prognostic panels) and treatment selection.
The session will conclude with a review of Stelfonta, walking through cases and how to get the best results.
Entitled “Fundamentals of mast cell tumour management”, it will be streamed on Tuesday 17 May at 8pm.
Neil Mottram, technical product manager at Virbac, said: “We know that vets are facing ‘webinar fatigue’.
“We therefore hope that this brand new style of online learning on one of the most common canine cancers will be more engaging, while still delivering high-quality CPD.”
More information on Stelfonta is available online.
1. Garrett LD (2014). Canine mast cell tumors: diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis, Veterinary Medicine: Research and Reports 5: 49-58.