1 Nov 2021
Veterinary Osteoarthritis Alliance will have talks across both days of the event on 11 and 12 November, covering wide range of OA topics.
Stuart Carmichael, Russell Chandler, Ross Allan and Hannah Capon are among the speakers lined up for two full days of OA talks at this year’s London Vet Show.
The Veterinary Osteoarthritis Alliance (VOA) has brought in high-profile names for two full days of lectures at the show, with talk topics covering a multidisciplinary approach, laser therapy, regenerative medicine, stance analysis, arthrocentesis, cat OA and use of antibiotics in orthopaedic patients.
The VOA said its CPD events aimed to be thought-provoking and were well-received by vets at all levels of experience.
Delegates do not need to book in advance, and can visit stand L20 to attend the talks.
For more details, visit the VOA website.