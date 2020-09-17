17 Sept
A two-part webinar series aims to help veterinary practitioners recognise obesity problems and create individual weight loss plans.
The free series – which starts on 22 September at 8pm with part two on 20 October at 8pm – have been organised by Royal Canin and will be presented by RVN Georgia Woods, a clinic nurse at the Royal Canin Weight Management Clinic at the University of Liverpool Small Animal Teaching Hospital.
She said: “Pet obesity is on the rise and it’s one of the biggest challenges that veterinary professionals face. It reduces pets’ quality of life and leads to a range of illnesses that shorten life expectancy.
“This two-part webinar will help veterinarians, veterinary nurses and practice managers to effectively manage pet obesity and make a difference to the lives of their patients.”
Part one on 22 September is “Obesity care in practice – essential elements”, and will cover obesity recognition, communication with clients to achieve goals and guidance to help every patient with obesity.
Part two is “Tailored plans and problem cases”, and will cover the complicated elements that can lead to obesity and how to tailor individualised plans to turn failing cases into successful ones.
More details on the series is available online.