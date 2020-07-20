20 Jul 2020
Practices can download a vet pack containing details on how to run a digital Rabbit Awareness Week campaign, as well as a new care guide for rabbits.
Image © DoraZett / Adobe Stock
The organiser of Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW) has released a range of materials for veterinary professionals to help them organise and promote digital events for this year’s virtual RAW campaign (10 to 23 August).
RAW will take place digitally as a virtual festival, featuring educational videos, live streams, and Q&As from rabbit welfare experts and veterinary professionals, with all content shared across the official RAW and RAW partners’ social media channels.
Thousands of veterinary practices take part in RAW every year and downloadable vet packs provide all of the information needed to run a virtual RAW campaign, including guides to making video content and how to engage with rabbit owners online.
Practices can access the new RAW care guide, which was created by Richard Saunders and contains information on a variety of topics, including neutering, vaccination, preventive health care and dentistry.
Holly Ackroyd, senior brand manager at Burgess Pet Care – organiser of RAW – said: “We understand that a move to a digitally focused campaign may be unfamiliar territory for some vets, but we’re confident the information in the RAW vet packs will provide vets with all of the ideas and advice they need to host their own digital events, and engage with rabbit owners in their area.”