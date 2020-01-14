14 Jan 2020
Hipra and Supreme Petfoods are offering a full day of sessions at two venues, with topics including infectious diseases, nutrition and anaesthesia.
Image © DanielWanke / Pixabay
Anaesthesia, nutrition and infectious diseases are among the subjects to be covered at two single-day rabbit CPD seminars this March.
Hipra UK and Ireland, as well as Supreme Petfoods, are offering “A day of rabbit CPD” for veterinary surgeons, featuring veterinary speakers John Chitty, Molly Varga and Ivan Crotaz.
Two separate events have been set for the north and the south. The former is at Oulton Hall in Oulton, Leeds, on 11 March, with the southern event taking place at the RVC’s Hawkshead campus in South Mymms, Hertfordshire, on 26 March.
The CPD is free of charge, but places are limited to 30 at each event. CPD certificates will be provided to attendees.
To book a place, email Hipra key account manager Debbie Goodwin.