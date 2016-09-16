16 Sept
Vets can brush up on the issue of hyperthyroidism in cats via a free webinar, hosted by Fabio Procoli from Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists.
The session, entitled “Hyperthyroidism in cats – diagnosis, treatments and the gold standard of care”, will take place on 29 September at 8pm, hosted by Fabio Procoli, deputy head of the internal medicine service at the Hampshire-based specialist centre.
The webinar will support the opening of Anderson Moores’ feline hyperthyroid clinic on 10 October 2016. The new clinic will be one of only 11 in the UK.
Mr Procoli said: “We are excited to be opening our new treatment centre for cats with hyperthyroidism and I hope my webinar will benefit vets and their feline patients who suffer from the condition.
“My webinar will cover the causes of hyperthyroidism in cats, diagnosis, and how to recognise a cat with hyperthyroidism. It will then look into treatment options, associated possible side effects, and monitoring recommendations.
“I am also going to focus on the importance of radioactive iodine therapy, which will be offered in our new facility, as it should be considered the gold standard treatment for this condition.
“Clinically, feline hyperthyroidism can often be challenging to diagnose and yet is common with cats. My webinar will help vets interested in this area of vet medicine to gain essential skills and a greater understanding of the condition.”