26 Jan 2022
Vets and vet staff are invited to to join a free CPD webinar to help them refresh their knowledge on late winter and early spring parasite control in horses.
The Zoetis-run webinar will be held on Thursday 10 February at 10am and be repeated at 7pm for those who are unable to listen during the day.
Hosted by Zoetis vet Wendy Talbot, the session will last for approximately an hour and equate to 8 AMTRA CPD points.
Topics covered include:
Zoetis equine product manager Penny McCann said: “We are delighted our webinars are proving to be very popular and well-reviewed, with delegates saying they are an enjoyable and highly informative way to keep up-to-date with the latest equine worming protocol.”