4 Jun 2020
Royal Canin hosting event on 10 June covering selection process for mates to maximise both the chances of successful pregnancy and neonatal survival.
A free webinar on 10 June will explain how the chance of pregnancy, and delivery of health puppies and kittens, can be increased.
Veterinary professor Sylvie Chastant-Maillard will take webinar participants through the election process for mates to maximise both the chances of successful pregnancy and neonatal survival.
Prof Chastant-Maillard said: “Reproduction has to be prepared. Reproduction does not begin with mating.
“Females, bitches, as well as queens, have to be properly selected and prepared to increase their chances of pregnancy, and to ensure the delivery of neonates in good health with high chances of survival over the first weeks of life.”
The webinar, “Preparing females for pregnancy”, will be hosted by Royal Canin and starts at 8pm. Registration is open online.