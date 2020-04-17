17 Apr 2020
VBS Direct organises series of 12 one-hour webinars, running in two time slots per week through to early July.
Image © momius / Adobe Stock
A series of 12 free weekly webinars has been launched by VBS Direct to support veterinary and animal care professionals during the COVID-19 crisis.
The company has arranged a series of educational webinars featuring scientific data, a general overview of key therapies and health topics, and incorporating video and graphical presentations.
Each lecture is running twice a week on a Tuesday and Thursday, either at 2pm or 8pm.
The series got under way this week with “Laser therapy – photobiomodulation, wounds, musculoskeletal and pain management in vet practice”.
Upcoming lectures will cover more laser therapy topics, as well as regenerative medicine, veterinary supplements, setting up a multimodal pain management clinic, anaesthesia, fluid therapy, cryotherapy, and electrosurgery and CO2 lasers.
In a release announcing the webinars, VBS said: “As the VBS Direct lectures are free and at convenient times, we hope this will help vets and nurses, and rehabilitation specialists, across the UK and Ireland in their self-training and education.”
A complete list of the webinars – with topics, times and registration details – are available via the VBS website or the company’s social media platforms.