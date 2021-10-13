13 Oct 2021
Vetoquinol to host three-part series to provide veterinary professionals from all disciplines with bespoke sessions designed to help tackle burnout and overcome stress.
Image © Pexels / Pixabay
A three-part webinar series from pharmaceutical company Vetoquinol will tackle burnout and stress in the veterinary professions.
The series, with The Webinar Vet, aims to provide veterinary professionals from all disciplines with bespoke sessions to tackle burnout and tips for overcoming stress.
With staff shortages, the pandemic and a boom in pets all putting pressure on mental health in the professions, Vetoquinol said it recognised more needed to be done to help support those on the front line.
Called “Battling Burnout with Vetoquinol”, the series runs on 16, 24 and 30 November, with the first a motivational talk from scientist and Why We Sleep author Matthew Walker.
The second is an introduction to hypnotherapy with clinical hypnotist Tim Smale, and the third will provide the audience with a guided meditation and Q&A around stress, perspective and positivity, with Will Williams, founder of Beeja Meditation.
Webinars one and three start at 8pm, and webinar two at 7:30pm.
Caitrina Oakes, managing director at Vetoquinol UK and chair of NOAH, said: “It is heartbreaking that vets are three to four times more likely to die by suicide than the general population. The past 18 months have taken a huge toll on all vets and their teams as their mental health declined, but demand for their services only increased.
“As a veterinary pharmaceutical business, we understand that vets are the backbone of all animal care in the UK, which is why we are proud to be hosting this webinar series and providing support to the community in trying times.
“It is now time for all key industry players to recognise the strain on veterinary professionals, and to give support to those who selflessly look after the well-being of our farm, equine and companion animals every day.”
Full registration details are available online.