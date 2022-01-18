18 Jan 2022
Independent practice owner Lennon Foo will host the two-part webinar series on 31 January and 7 February for students and new graduates.
Lennon Foo will present the free two-part webinar series.
Students and new veterinary graduates are being urged to attend a webinar aimed at improving salary negotiation skills and increasing value in the market place.
Lennon Foo, from Amity Vets in Newton Abbot, will present the free two-part webinar series to share his experience, trade secrets, and methods on how to understand and negotiate salary, as well as how vets can increase their value to the marketplace.
Delegates will also find out how to balance the client’s outcome with the practice income and how to discuss the cost of treatment with pet owners.
The first part of the series will be on 31 January from 7pm to 8:30pm, and the second part on 7 February from 7pm to 8:30pm.
Dr Foo said: “Discussing salary has never been taught nor explained. Most vets and vet students have no idea how their salaries are calculated, much less how to negotiate their salary.
“They may not be aware of the value they bring to the practice and not know how to value themselves. Without an ability to value oneself, they have no idea how much they should be paid.
“Money is not a commonly talked about topic at all – especially in the vet profession, as we are supposed to ‘do it for the love of the animals.’”
To register for the event, contact Dr Foo at [email protected]