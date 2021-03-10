10 Mar
Speakers including BVA junior vice-president Justine Shotton, and head of European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites UK and Ireland Ian Wright to feature in event tomorrow (11 March).
Veterinary professionals can attend a free webinar tomorrow (11 March) where responsible use of pet parasiticides will be discussed.
The session, “Practical approach to responsible use of small animal parasiticides”, has been organised by MSD Animal Health and speakers including BVA junior vice-president Justine Shotton, and head of European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites UK and Ireland Ian Wright.
They will talk about how the veterinary profession can help mitigate potential ecological impact of parasiticide use, while protecting animal health and welfare, and adopting a risk-based approach to parasite control.
Caroline Darouj, senior brand manager for Bravecto, said: “There is a wide range of information now available on parasiticides, and with this webinar we are aiming to give veterinary practices a practical guidance approach to establishing an effective, risk-based protocol to parasite control.”
Those attending can ask questions at the end of the session.
Practices wanting to register can still do so and the webinar will also be available to watch later at the MSD CPD hub.