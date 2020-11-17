17 Nov 2020
Research by holiday company Parkdean Resorts – using Google search data – has breed with 22% increase and total of 450,000 searches in past 12 months.
Image © Kirgiz03 / Pixabay
Popularity of French bulldogs with the UK public appears to still be high after a study of Google search data revealed the breed was the most sought after in the past 12 months.
Holiday company Parkdean Resorts used Google search data to rank the 10 most popular breeds by internet searches in the past 12 months.
With dog purchases up during the lockdown and set to continue in the run-up to Christmas, French bulldogs top the list with 450,000 searches in the past 12 months, up 22%.
Cockapoo is second with 368,000, up 50%; cocker spaniels third with 301,000, up 83%; and German shepherd dogs fourth with the same number of searches, but a 50% increase in interest on the previous year.
The golden retriever, Labrador retriever, pug, Chihuahua, dachshund and Shih Tzu complete the top 10.
Searches for pugs were seventh on the list with 201,000, but this had not risen at all on last year, Parkdean said in its press release.
In its press release, it said: “Brachycephalic dogs are often susceptible to breathing, skin, eye and spine issues due to their short muzzle. A spike in interest for French bulldogs and pugs is a worry as often owners are unaware of these breed’s health issues and the responsibility needed in looking after them until later on.”
The full study is available online.