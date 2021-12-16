16 Dec
Researchers behind new RVC VetCompass study call for French bulldog to no longer be classified as a typical dog due to the breed’s susceptibility to a raft of serious health conditions.
New research from the RVC has called for the French bulldog to no longer be classified as a “typical dog” from a health perspective.
The study – carried out by the RVC’s VetCompass programme – compared the health of random samples of 2,781 French bulldogs and 21,850 non-French bulldogs, and highlighted the fact that French bulldogs’ health has deviated away from other bulldogs, leaving them in poorer health.
After compiling a list of the 43 most common disorders across both groups of dogs, the findings revealed many of the differences in health between the two groups were closely associated with the extreme body shape that defines the French bulldog.
The findings revealed that French bulldogs had a higher risk of 20 out of the 43 (46.5%) disorders and a lower risk of 11 out of 43 (25.6%) disorders. Narrowed nostrils was the disorder with the highest risk in French bulldogs, with the breed more than 42 times more likely to have the condition, helping explain the high frequency of breathing problems they experience.
Dan O’Neill – senior lecturer in companion animal epidemiology at the RVC, and lead author of the paper – said: ”There is no doubting that many humans love the feeling of owning their special French bulldog.
“But sadly, this study helps us to grasp the full extent of the serious health issues affecting these dogs. Especially in the lead-up to Christmas, we should give dogs a special present by putting the needs of the dog before the desires of the human. ‘Stop and think before buying a flat-face dog’.”
Other conditions with the highest risk in French bulldogs included brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome, ear discharge, skin fold dermatitis and difficulty giving birth.
The paper, titled “French bulldogs differ to other dogs in the UK in propensity for many common disorders: a VetCompass study”, was published in the journal Canine Medicine and Genetics.
The news follows a decision from The Kennel Club to to alter the French bulldog’s breed standard to ensure extreme and exaggerated features are not included, with plans to address the standards of the English bulldog and pug next.
Bill Lambert, executive at The Kennel Club, said: “We want to ensure that all French bulldogs are bred with their health and welfare as the absolute priority.
“This important paper, supported by The Kennel Club Charitable Trust, enables us to understand more about the breed’s complex health concerns and can help us, and those concerned with the breed, to develop evidence-based tools that support responsible breeders in protecting and improving French bulldog health.”