14 Oct 2020
Calming product that has decade-long track record of industry awards has picked up another at the PATS Telford Forum New Product Awards.
Calming product Pet Remedy, which has won industry awards every year since its launch in 2010, is celebrating another win at the PATS Telford 2020 New Product Awards.
Pet Remedy Small Mammal Calming and Bonding Kit won in the Small Animal and Bird Products category at the event, which is the UK’s leading pet industry exhibition.
Pet Remedy “provides a unique and natural calming solution using its patented formula based on valerian absolute oil blended with vetiver, sweet basil and clary sage essential oils”.
Described as versatile, fast-acting and easy to use, the product range includes calming sprays, diffusers and calming wipes, and is for all mammals and birds, so can tackle stress and anxiety in rabbits, guinea pigs, rodents and other exotic animals.
Recommended by the Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund, it has been the subject of a published clinical study conducted at the University of Bristol and published in the Journal of Veterinary Behavior. The study shows Pet Remedy to be effective at reducing stress in domestic rabbits.
Martyn Barklett-Judge, managing director of Pet Remedy, said: “We are delighted to receive this award, which shows how retailers are now recognising that stress relief isn’t only for dogs and cats.
“With more than a million house rabbits in the UK, not to mention the millions of other small furries, we are pleased to offer an easy and effective method to help with anxiety and assist with bonding.”
A Pet Remedy Small Mammal Calming and Bonding Kit includes a 75ml Calming Spray and six individual Calming Wipes.
Pet Remedy sales director Rob Tyler said: “The advantage of Pet Remedy in being suitable for all species means that owners with multi-pet households only need to buy one product for all their calming needs.”
Full details can be found in the company’s brand book.