12 Feb 2020
Researchers are calling for UK vets to urgently supply samples from suspected victims of the often fatal disease, to help them pinpoint an infectious cause.
First opinion vets across the UK hold the key to cracking Britain’s most baffling dog disease – cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV), or Alabama rot – according to members of a multi-pronged research group who have launched a fresh appeal for help.
With the UK in the heart of the period between November and May when, historically, the majority – though not all – CRGV cases are reported, researchers are calling for UK vets to urgently supply samples from suspected victims of the often fatal disease, to help them pinpoint an infectious cause.
The research activity has taken a major step forward with the drawing together of several separate research strands.
Fish vet Fiona Macdonald, who has been running her own project on CRGV since 2012, has teamed up with senior lecturer in infectious diseases Tristan Cogan and senior researcher Helen Howshall – both from the University of Bristol Veterinary School – along with Bristol vet school student Lucy Yarnold and acknowledged leader in the CRGV field, David Walker of Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists. Support is being provided by Defra.
This research group will be focusing on the detailed examination of historical specimens from confirmed cases, combined with investigating samples from any new cases arising over the coming months.
It will be investigating three possible infectious candidates – Aeromonas hydrophila, Escherichia coli and Leptospira.
The facilities available at Bristol mean the most up-to-date and powerful molecular technologies will be employed, and Ms Howshall has been specifically engaged to work on the project full time for the next few months over the high-risk time period.
If you see a suspected case of CRGV, your first point of contact should be Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists ([email protected] or 01962 767920) for advice on clinical aspects and sampling.
Samples should be sent to Helen Howshall at Churchill building, Bristol Veterinary School, University of Bristol, Langford, Bristol BS40 5DU. Email [email protected]