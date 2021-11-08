8 Nov 2021
A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone centre on the village of Cleeve Prior after a fresh case of highly pathogenic strain is discovered.
A protection zone has been declared on the Warwickshire and Worcestershire border after a further case of H5N1, a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza, was discovered.
Protection measures, signed and put in place this morning (8 November), cover a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone centred on the village of Cleeve Prior.
It comes following confirmed cases of bird flu, discovered in a number of locations across the UK, prompted the introduction of a nationwide Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) last week.
The AIPZ declaration covering England, signed by Defra, said: “The CVO has confirmed that highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 is present in England.”
Keepers of birds in England should be directed to Defra biosecurity guidance. In Wales, further information is available here and in Scotland it is here.