27 Feb
Charity officials say they fear the need for more centre capacity will keep rising over the coming months.
Welfare groups have joined forces in a new appeal for cat owners to have their pets neutered, amid what they say is “unprecedented” demand for rescue centre capacity.
The plea has been made to coincide with World Spay Day today (27 February), following fears that the current levels of demand are only set to grow in the months ahead.
RSPCA officials say the number of cats on its waiting lists in January was up by 37% on the equivalent figure in July 2023. The group has also revealed it is spending nearly £13,000 a week on private boarding facilities in England and Wales.
A total of 260 cats were being cared for in such facilities in January alone, plus 168 during February.
Cat welfare expert Alice Potter said: “We usually don’t see anything close to these kinds of numbers until kitten season when most kittens are born so it’s concerning that we’re seeing these high numbers in January and February – and we’re now bracing for what the summer might bring.
“We have also seen a 30% drop in rehoming, which has left us in a situation where we have cats coming in faster than we can find homes for them.
“As we strive to create a better world for every animal, we are urging the public to neuter their cats to avoid unplanned litters and reduce the thousands of cats who end up in the care of the RSPCA and other charities.”
Meanwhile, Cats Protection has revealed it saw a 47% year-on-year rise in the number of kittens born into its care last year, while the total of kittens and young cats being cared for by Battersea was up by 34% during 2023.