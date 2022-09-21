21 Sept 2022
Boehringer Ingelheim launches Frontline Wormer, which will tackle intestinal worms alongside its range of flea and tick treatments.
The company behind the Frontline brand of flea and tick products has added an over-the-counter wormer to the portfolio.
Boehringer Ingelheim said Frontline Wormer is a tasty worming tablet that provides an easy way for owners to worm their cats and dogs, and protects pets against all types of intestinal worms – roundworms and tapeworms in both, and also hookworms and whipworms in dogs.
The product – categorised as AVM-GSL, so available off the shelf – is a flavoured tablet that can be given as a treat or mixed with food.
Geoffrey Guyot, brand manager at Frontline, said: “It’s part of our commitment to bringing pet parents effective parasite protection that they can conveniently access and choose with confidence.”
Frontline Wormer is available in packs of two tablets for three pet sizes: small and medium dogs, medium and large dogs, and cats.
The dog tablet contains febantel, praziquantel and pyrantel embonate, with the cat product containing praziquantel and pyrantel embonate.