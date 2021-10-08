8 Oct 2021
Marley underwent extensive medical treatment at Dick White Referrals after diagnosis of squamous cell carcinoma in his nasal planum and rostral nasal cavity.
A golden retriever has undergone a rare nose cancer surgery and a full nasal reconstruction after Cambridgeshire vets discovered cancer cells in his nasal cavity.
Nine-year-old Marley was referred to Dick White Referrals, which carried out a multidisciplinary approach after discovering the mass in his nose and lymph nodes.
Vets at the Linnaeus-owned practice took a CT scan of Marley’s head and thorax, which revealed he was suffering from a squamous cell carcinoma in his nasal planum and rostral nasal cavity.
Vet Rachel Hattersley said: “Extensive surgery was required to combat the cancer, which would result in a significant change to his appearance. I, therefore, performed a nasal planum resection and reconstruction using bilateral labial rotation flaps.
“This technique represents a significant advancement in surgical cosmetic outcome and may potentially reduce postoperative complications.
“It’s not an operation we perform regularly as it requires a specific set of circumstances to make surgery appropriate and a very invested owner.”
She added: “Fortunately for Marley, his owner Alison was extremely invested in him undergoing the process to tackle the cancer and the reconstruction work.
“The whole outcome has been very good so far. Marley will require ongoing monitoring, but was negative at his last restaging, so we’re all delighted with his progress.”