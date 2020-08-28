28 Aug 2020
VetPartners operations coordinator Kayley Metcalfe beat 12 other hopefuls who each had to raise money for Zoë’s Place Baby Hospice to enter the competition.
Kayley Metcalfe.
VetPartners operations coordinator Kayley Metcalfe has been crowned Miss North Yorkshire, and raised £580 for charity in the process.
Miss Metcalfe, who works in the veterinary group’s central team in York, beat 12 other hopefuls to win the title and advance to the Supermodel England 2021 competition.
As part of the competition, contestants were asked to raise money for Zoë’s Place Baby Hospice, which has units in Middlesbrough, Coventry and Liverpool.
Miss Metcalfe raised £580 by organising a challenge to run, cycle or walk 5km each day for five weeks – the contestants raised a total of £5,600.
She’s not ruled out modelling part-time, but enjoys her current role too much for anything more.
Miss Metcalfe said: “I love the family atmosphere at VetPartners and I’ve had so much support from everyone after entering Miss North Yorkshire. My colleagues, friends and family gave generously to my JustGiving page to raise funds.”
The final had been due to take place in April, but was delayed because of COVID-19, and Miss Metcalfe was forced to cancel a charity football match she had organised. Instead, she completed her 5km challenge by walking, cycling or running a total of 140km over four weeks.