23 Feb 2021
The Society for Companion Animal Studies opens second round of three-year funding scheme to support studies on human-animal bond.
A scheme funding research into the human-animal bond has opened for applications for its second round.
The Society for Companion Animal Studies (SCAS) has opened the second round of its three-year funding scheme, and this year’s applications are welcomed for projects or research on pets in housing and related issues.
In particular, SCAS is interested in projects that look at:
Projects should last no longer than 12 months, be able to demonstrate how the proposal meets the objectives, outline plans for future development and be able to start by 1 September 2021.
Eight funding grants are available:
Full details are available online with applications closing on 20 April 2021.