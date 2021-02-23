the impact of current, or historic, pet-related housing legislation

an assessment of incident, type and cost of damage caused by pets in housing

the views of landlords, care institution or housing association staff in relation to pets and housing

stakeholder perceptions of pets and housing insurance schemes

Grants

Projects should last no longer than 12 months, be able to demonstrate how the proposal meets the objectives, outline plans for future development and be able to start by 1 September 2021.