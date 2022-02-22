22 Feb 2022
Defra confirms case at commercial poultry premises near Grimsby, with Welsh authorities saying a further two premises have reported infection in Powys.
Three further cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 have been confirmed in England and Wales.
HPAI H5N1 was suspected and later confirmed by Defra at a commercial poultry premises near Grimsby yesterday (21 February).
A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been put in place around the premises, with all birds set to be culled.
On its website, the Welsh Government also confirmed H5N1 cases at premises near Newtown, Montgomeryshire in Powys, with a second one affecting premises at Welshpool, Montgomeryshire.
Similar protection and surveillance zones have been introduced, also impacting on the English side of the border with Wales.
A spate of HPAI cases in the autumn led to CVOs representing England, Scotland and Wales agreeing a Great Britain-wide Avian Influenza Protection Zone on 3 November, with Northern Ireland following suit on 17 November. Housing measures across the UK followed on 29 November.
The measures mean it is a legal requirement for all bird keepers to keep birds indoors, and follow strict biosecurity measures to limit spread and help eradicate the disease.