21 Oct 2022
Bosses say they had no choice but to shut The Mobile Vet practice on the Isle of Wight following the loss of out-of-hours cover, but an online petition has accused its owner of taking the “easy way out”.
An Isle of Wight veterinary practice has closed suddenly because of the loss of out-of-hours care provision.
Bosses of The Mobile Vet practice’s owners, IVC Evidensia, said they were forced to act after months of talks with other providers failed to reach a solution.
However, while they said discussions are continuing, hundreds of people have signed an online petition accusing them of “taking the easy way out” by shutting the Newport-based operation.
According to an update on its website, the practice has been closed since 7 October and will remain shut until further notice.
An IVC Evidensia spokesperson told Vet Times the decision had been taken “following the withdrawal of out-of-hours services by a third party”.
They added: “Like many small practices, The Mobile Vet is not resourced in a way which can provide its own out-of-hours care.
“The practice is, therefore, unable to fulfil the regulatory requirement to provide an out-of-hours service to pet owners through the night and on weekends, leaving animals potentially vulnerable.”
But the move has sparked anger among pet owners, with nearly 500 people signing a petition set up via change.org demanding the service is saved.
Many signatories claimed they had only found out about the closure at short notice or hadn’t been told at all.
The petition said the closure risks leaving hundreds of pets without care and many owners unable to access other practices.
It described IVC as “a huge corporation” that could take steps to provide out-of-hours care, but added: “They just are taking the easy way out”.
But the IVC spokesperson said there was no option for them to provide out-of-hours cover as it does not have another practice, and attempting to provide a mainland service would pose risks to patients – particularly in an emergency situation.
The spokesperson added: “We have been in discussion with all other 15 island practices for many months, exploring opportunities to collaborate and find collective solutions to a challenge that is not limited to The Mobile Vet.
“So far, we have not been able to secure a suitable service; however, dialogue between us continues and we aim to reopen our practice normally as soon as we are able.
“All our clinical staff have been temporarily redeployed to other practices while we work to find a solution, and no staff are being made redundant.”