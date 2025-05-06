6 May 2025
The TV presenter and mental health advocate – who experienced homelessness herself 10 years ago – has joined Claire Balding, Lorraine Kelly and Sabrina Cohen-Hatton as StreetVet ambassadors.
Gail Porter is StreetVet's latest ambassador.
Much-loved TV presenter and mental health advocate Gail Porter has been named as a StreetVet ambassador.
Ms Porter joins a growing list of celebrities to support the charity, which provides free veterinary care to pets and their owners experiencing homelessness across the UK.
As well as broadcaster Claire Balding, StreetVet also boasts TV presenter Lorraine Kelly and firefighter, psychologist and writer Sabrina Cohen-Hatton as charity ambassadors.
And Ms Porter is not only an animal lover, she is also someone who has experienced homelessness first-hand for a six-month period 10 years ago.
She said: “I’ve been famous, I’ve been homeless, and I’ve been sectioned with two guys who both claimed to be Jesus. I know first-hand that homelessness can happen to anyone.
“The work StreetVet does is absolutely vital, supporting people and pets and I hope I can help them raise the funds and awareness to do even more of it.”
Since its launch in 2020, StreetVet has supported more than 3,000 pets and operates in more than 20 locations including: London, Brighton, Bristol, Cambridge, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Birmingham, Cornwall, Peterborough, Gloucester, Glasgow, Reading, Bournemouth, Norwich and Hertfordshire.
It has also continued to develop the StreetVet Accredited Hostel Scheme to ensure that hostels and day centres are equipped to proactively accept and support residents and service users with pets. Currently, only 21% of homelessness service providers in England accept pets.
Ms Porter added: “Any animal lover knows the idea of choosing between a loved pet and a roof over your head is impossible. StreetVet has already actioned huge change in keeping as many pets and people together, safe and healthy.”
Jade Statt, clinical director and co-founder of StreetVet, said: “Gail is an inspiration. As a fellow strong, Scottish woman out to make a difference, we’re so happy to have her energy, enthusiasm and kindness on board.
“She isn’t just an animal lover, she knows first-hand what life is like for our StreetVet clients, meaning she will be an incredible ambassador and advocate.”