A further potential consequence of a mucocele is the development of extrahepatic biliary obstruction. This can occur if abnormal mucinous material migrates into the CBD, and, in such cases, sonographic evidence of intrahepatic and extrahepatic bile duct dilation may exist. Dilated intrahepatic bile ducts may be recognised on ultrasound by the presence of tortuous vessels with hyperechoic walls and variable diameter travelling through the liver parenchyma. Unlike blood vessels, no evidence will be found of flow within bile ducts when interrogated with colour Doppler. When multiple intrahepatic bile ducts are dilated, this is sometimes referred to as the “too many tubes” sign (Figure 4).