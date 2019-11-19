Increasing evidence supports the use of probiotics for intestinal disease in people2; however, evidence in dogs is limited29. Probiotic supplements have shown some benefit in the treatment of chronic enteropathies in dogs2,29. Faecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) has also been used in the treatment of intestinal disease, with some promising results; suggested guidelines for its use have also been published33,34. However, data is very limited, and the long-term efficacy and safety of FMT is unknown; the survival of organisms through the stomach following oral FMT is also of concern34,35.