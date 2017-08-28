Warrit et al1 performed a study in 12 healthy adult dogs to assess gastrointestinal pressure, transit time and pH using a wireless motility capsule. The study was performed in two phases. The first involved administration of the capsule at the hospital followed by discharge to perform normal routines. In the second, the dogs remained hospitalised and underwent regular leash exercise and radiography. In one dog, the capsule failed to pass out the stomach and was excluded from the analysis. The median gastric emptying time during hospitalisation was significantly longer than when the dogs were at home. However, other parameters, such as pH and motility in small and large intestines, were similar in the hospitalised dogs than the dogs at home.