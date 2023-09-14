Biochemistry and haematology tests were performed during hospitalisation, and during re-evaluations two and four weeks later. A total of 50% of dogs in the omeprazole group developed GI signs compared to 41% in the placebo group – this was not statistically significant. Diarrhoea was common, but only one case of haematochezia was seen in each group and no cases of melaena were seen. Faecal occult blood tests were more likely to be positive in dogs with GI signs.