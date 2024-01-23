Cobalamin (vitamin B12) can be evaluated if uncertainty exists over the cause of the problems, or when a GI disease is confirmed, as it has therapeutic (needs to be supplemented in chronic cases) and prognostic implications. This vitamin used to be requested in combination with folate; however, little evidence exists about the significance (and need for treatment) for high/low folate in dogs and cats and, consequently, does not impact the management of cases. Besides, the most common brand for cobalamin supplementation also contains folate.