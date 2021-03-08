Exploratory laparotomy

Surgical biopsies are indicated when changes in deeper layers of the GI wall occur, when the lesion(s) is (are) not reachable endoscopically, or when abnormalities outside of the GI exist. Other factors to consider when deciding between a surgical or endoscopic approach are the albumin level (risk of dehiscence), anaesthetic risk, and time and cost. A recent study about the risk factors for dehiscence did not conclude hypoalbuminemia8; however, the numbers of cases of dehiscence was low and the severity of the hypoalbuminaemia in the included cases was not described. Unless fundamental (surgery may be curative or no other sampling is feasible), in patients with hypoalbuminaemia it is the author’s opinion to perform endoscopy in favour of surgical biopsies.