20 Aug 2024
Bovilis Cryptium from MSD is first vaccine proven to protect calves from the start of colostrum feeding against the highly infectious parasite behind the gastrointetinal disease.
MSD has announced it has received VMD approval for Great Britain’s first vaccine to protect cattle against the parasite Cryptosporidium parvum.
Cryptosporidiosis is one of the most significant gastrointestinal diseases in cattle and its Bovilis Cryptium treatment is indicated for the active immunisation of pregnant heifers and cows to raise antibodies in colostrum against Gp40 of C parvum. It can protect calves from the start of colostrum feeding.
Philippe Houffschmitt, associate vice-president of the global ruminant business at MSD Animal Health, said: “MSD Animal Health is proud to offer this innovative vaccine – a new, science-driven way to combat the devastating parasite C parvum, which impacts Europe and the rest of the world.
“This novel vaccine offers preventive neonatal protection, which can help preserve cattle well-being from the earliest days of life, as well as help contribute to global food production and safety.”
Kat Baxter-Smith, veterinary advisor with MSD Animal Health, said C parvum was the most common cause of infectious scour in the UK.
She said: “Cryptosporidiosis is widespread on UK dairy and suckler cattle units and is prevalent throughout the year. The disease is mostly seen in calves 7 to 14 days of age, but can strike at anytime.
“Infection with the parasite causes blunting of the intestinal villi, reducing capacity for nutrient and water absorption.
“This has a significant impact on a calf’s future productivity. In a recent UK study, cryptosporidiosis in the first 16 days of life significantly reduced weight gain over a six month period, with severe disease calves weighing 34kg less on average than low disease calves. This equated to a £161 reduction in the calf sale price.”
Detailed conditions for use are in the product’s summary of product characteristics.