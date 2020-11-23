23 Nov 2020
“If we stop the activity of the MMP9 gene, we may be able to prevent the condition from developing” – Seungmee Lee of The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies.
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Research by The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies into tooth resorption in cats has shown that blocking the action of a particular gene prevents the cell processes that lead to disease.
The findings could inform development of therapies for tooth resorption, for which no treatments exist other than extracting affected teeth.
Researchers at the school’s preclinical division sought to examine which genes may play a role in causing resorption, in the first study to examine the condition from this perspective.
Using samples of genetic material recovered from the teeth of 11 cats, with permission from the animals’ owners, vets identified more than 1,000 genes that had been active in teeth where resorption had occurred, and so may be involved in the process.
The team focused on one gene in particular, matrix metalloproteinase 9 (MMP9), which produces a protein that is commonly found in areas of damaged tissue.
In experiments using two different techniques to prevent activity in the gene, both approaches prevented biological processes associated with tooth resorption.
Findings suggest the MMP9 gene, and the protein it generates, are involved in causing tooth resorption and it is thought existing therapies targeting this protein – for example, in cancer treatment – may be effective in treating the condition.
The team hopes to study other genes of interest that may play a role in the condition.
Seungmee Lee of the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies said: “This is a painful condition that affects virtually all mature cats, and currently there is no effective way to manage the disease other than removing affected teeth.
“By examining genes involved in the process, it seems that if we stop the activity of the MMP9 gene, we may be able to prevent the condition from developing.”
The team also suggested the finding may have implications in other aspects of health, such as the role of MMP9 in bone diseases including cancer.
The study – funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, the Fiona and Ian Russell Seed Corn Grant Fund, The Sym Charitable Trust and MSD Animal Health – was published in Scientific Reports.