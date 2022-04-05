5 Apr 2022
Bruce Whitelaw, who also chairs animal biotechnology at the university, is appointed after having served in interim director role since 2020.
Bruce Whitelaw, who also chairs animal biotechnology at the university, has been appointed to the role after serving as interim director of The Roslin Institute since 2020.
Prof Whitelaw is described by the institute as a pioneer in gene editing. His career has focused on the development and application of gene activity in genetically engineered farmed animals.
His research seeks to develop novel ways to tackle infectious disease in animals, evaluate new ways to study potential treatments of human disease and enhance protein production in animals.
Prof Whitelaw is also a member of the board of directors of Roslin Technologies and is a fellow of the Royal Society of Biology.
Prof Whitelaw said: “I’m delighted to be appointed to lead Roslin in its next chapter of pioneering animal bioscience. I look forward to working with our world-class team, collaborators and supporters in making discoveries to understand and improve animal health, welfare and productivity – and by doing so, impactfully contribute to a sustainable animal agriculture future.”
David Argyle, head of the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies and acting head of the College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine, said: “We congratulate Prof Whitelaw on his appointment as director of the Roslin Institute, and look forward to working with him in his new role. His leadership and expertise will be of great benefit to the Roslin Institute and to the wider university.”