​Table 1. ​Common diseases seen in the ageing cat

Disease Effect of age on prevalence of disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) Increases with age in cats older than 8 to 10 years2 Prevalence of 37.4% in cats aged 0 to 4.9 years, 40.9% in cats aged 5 to 9.9 years, 42.1% in cats aged 10 to 14.9 years and 80.9% in cats 15 to 20 years3



Between 18% to 30.5% of a geriatric cohort (nine years and older) develop azotaemia within a year4,5

Hyperthyroidism UK prevalence of 2.5% raising to 8.7% in cats 10 years and older6



6% in cats older than 10 years also in the UK7 3.89% in cats older than 10 in Hong Kong8



8.9% in cats older than 9 years in Japan9

Hypertension Prevalence of hypertension is higher in cats aged older than 10 years10,11



Secondary hypertension is commonly associated with CKD and hyperthyroidism12,13



Cats show a significant increase in systolic blood pressure with age over a 12-year period14

Diabetes mellitus Six years and older was determined as a risk factor for disease15

Osteoarthritis (OA)/degenerative joint disease Overall prevalence of 92% with a least one joint affected by OA, with each year of additional age being associated with a 13.6% increase in arthritis score (number of joints affected and severity of lesions)16



Overall prevalence of 61% of at least one joint with OA and 48% with more in one joint in cats 6 years and older17



33.9% prevalence in a group of cats with average age of 6.5 years18



90% prevalence in a group of cats with average age of 15.2 years19

Heart murmurs and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) Prevalence of heart murmurs: 24.1% in cats aged 6 to 12 months, 37.5% in cats aged 1 to 3 years, 44.1% in cats aged 3 to 9 years and 59.8% in cats aged older than 9 years



Prevalence of HCM: 14.7% across a population of 780 cats, rising 29.4% in cats older than 9 years Presence of a heart murmur and increasing age significant risk factors for HCM20

Weight and body condition Cachexia (loss of lean body mass) is associated with a number of the age-related diseases in cats21,22.



Sarcopenia (loss of lean body mass in the absence of disease) is associated with ageing in cats23



Body condition tends towards obesity between 7 to 13 years of age24

Dental disease A higher prevalence of tartar and periodontal disease is reported in cats older than 3 years of age than cats younger than 3 years of age, with an overall prevalence of 68%25