It is also helpful to define somewhere in the practice management system a place where a summary of all the conditions that are being managed appear, what their status is, when the next check-up should be and what the proposed investigation is, current medications and the member of staff who is in charge of that condition. Ideally one member of staff should be assigned to oversee the whole of the care package to ensure coordination and that treatment for one problem is not likely to have an adverse impact on other issues the patient may have (Table 2).