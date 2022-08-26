26 Aug 2022
Early bird tickets are still available for the event in October, but those interested will need to snap them up soon.
Professionals are being urged to book their places now for a new live event staged by Vets: Stay, Go, Diversify (VSGD) this autumn.
Hundreds of delegates are expected to attend the VSGD Live 2.0 event at CodeNode in London’s Moorgate on 15 October, with up to 1,000 more virtual places also available.
More than 50 speakers are due to take part in the gathering, which also includes a host of pre-recorded material to be released the following day.
The event, which will be staged in partnership with the Association of Veterinary Students (AVS), Veterinary Voices and WellVet, is designed to help veterinary professionals explore their career journey and build connections worldwide.
The programme includes specific sessions for students, under the Get Set For Vet banner, as well as vets and veterinary nurses alike.
A dedicated family room will also be available at the venue, where 350 in-person attendees are expected and which hosted the original VSGD Live event four years ago.
VSGD founder Ebony Escalona said: “This event will help anyone attending live or online to gain career clarity, build career connections and uncover the myriad of destinations that our professional passports can take us.
“Following on from the first VSGD Live event, we know this is an opportunity not to be missed. Delegates left with new friends, a renewed sense of love for the profession and the people who are part of it. And some even left with new jobs.”
AVS president Charlotte Tobin-Williams added: “I can’t wait for Get Set For Vet. It couldn’t come any quicker. If there’s any time you’re looking to sort out your CV, thinking about interviews, salaries and much more, then this is the event.”
Early bird ticket prices will end next Wednesday 31 August. To book, visit the website.