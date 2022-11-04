4 Nov 2022
A client who says his dog saved his life will share his story of how a veterinary charity helped him during a special session at this month’s London Vet Show from 17 to 18 November.
A veterinary charity is offering delegates to this month’s London Vet Show (LVS) the chance to make a difference by signing up as one of its volunteers.
Visitors can also hear how the work of the StreetVet team helped one homeless client rebuild his life, as well as learn about how to help clients or colleagues who have experienced trauma.
The charity is hosting two recruitment sessions on the second day of the event at ExCeL London on Friday 18 November, following a Q&A with StreetVet client Andy Hutchins and his dog Bailey, which takes place from 12:35 to 1:20pm.
StreetVet co-founder Jade Statt said: “When LVS approached us and offered us a platform to host StreetVet sessions, we were absolutely delighted.
“We are privileged to be joined by StreetVet client Andy and his incredible dog Bailey, a dog he credits with getting him back on the straight and narrow, and saving his life.
“This session provides a rare opportunity to hear first hand and ask questions about Andy’s personal experience of homelessness, the challenges that homeless dog ownership brings, and how he met and grew to trust the StreetVet team.”
The StreetVet stream also includes two further interactive sessions on trauma-informed veterinary care and helping a colleague in a crisis, which will feature actors from InCommunication.
The first of those sessions, from 1:45 to 3:40pm, will include a presentation from Rosie Allister, of The University of Edinburgh, following a similar talk at the charity’s own recent conference.
Dr Allister said trauma is a widespread problem, which is almost universal among client groups such as homeless people, and requires veterinary care settings to make adjustments for clients and staff who have experienced it.
Dr Allister said: “Being trauma informed is about realising the widespread impact of trauma, recognising how it can present in veterinary settings and integrating that knowledge into the way we set up our services and practice. It can also help to prevent re-traumatisation.
“It’s about being trustworthy, offering choice, listening, collaborating and working together with clients, being safe in the ways we work, and having clear, flexible boundaries.”
The StreetVet stream will be hosted in Gallery Suite 8, and more details of it and all other sessions can be found on the LVS website.