Which way round should the lens be?

If you look at the lens from above, one side is flat and the other is more curved – that is, it has a “belly”. The flatter side should be positioned facing the patient and the belly of the lens towards the examiner – that is belly to belly (Figure 8). Some lenses have a metallic rim to indicate the side that should face the patient (Figure 9), but others are less helpful, and it can be useful to put a dot of paint to quickly identify this side.