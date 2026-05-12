12 May 2026
Katie Hampson hopes her recognition could help to speed up eradication of the disease.
Katie Hampson said she was “truly delighted” to be the fourth recipient of the Plowright Prize.
A scientist has been hailed for her “extraordinary influence” on the fight against rabies after she received a prestigious award from RCVS Knowledge.
Katie Hampson said she was “truly delighted” to be the fourth recipient of the Plowright Prize, which recognises significant contributions to infectious disease control, management and eradication.
She now plans to use the award’s £100,000 prize money to support work to expand rabies-free zones in east Africa and south-east Asia.
Prof Hampson added: “I am excited about being able to leverage the award to support communities directly affected by rabies and to mobilise action on dog vaccination.
“I hope the prize will accelerate progress towards rabies elimination.”
A professor of disease ecology and public health at the University of Glasgow’s vet school, Prof Hampson’s work has already influenced plans that aim to end human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030.
She has also pioneered contact-tracing work in a population of 80,000 dogs, developed an active one health surveillance and control community and supported the training of scientists across Africa, Asia and Latin America.
RCVS Knowledge chief executive Katie Mantell said there had been “a large number of impressive nominations” for the award, first presented in 2020, this year.
But she added: “Our judging panel unanimously agreed that Professor Hampson’s nomination stood out for the extraordinary influence her work has had on rabies advocacy and inspiring future generations, with her former students and mentees now leading rabies control efforts across the world.”