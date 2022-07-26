26 Jul 2022
The event will be held at the Central Hotel in Glasgow from 4 to 7 September, and features a three-day programme covering a range of veterinary pathogens of importance in the UK and abroad.
The International Society for Companion Animal Infectious Diseases (ISCAID) will be hosting its 2022 Symposium in Glasgow from 4 to 7 September.
Veterinary researchers from around the world are expected to attend the conference, which features a three-day programme with presentations from leading scientists, covering a range of veterinary pathogens of importance in the UK and abroad.
A particular highlight of the congress is a one-day programme specifically tailored to practising veterinary surgeons, which will take place on 6 September.
The Practitioners’ Day programme will feature talks from internationally recognised experts speaking on topics chosen to be particularly relevant to practising veterinary surgeons, such as emerging diseases in the UK pet population, as well as an in-depth focus on new developments in the diagnosis and treatment of feline infectious peritonitis (FIP).
The application of antiviral therapy to cats with FIP has revolutionised treatment; however, questions remain on the best practice and a round table discussion will take place involving leading experts from around the world in the field of FIP.
Recent work on acute haemorrhagic diarrhoea syndrome will also be discussed by Melanie Werner from the University of Zurich.
The programme has a strong one health focus and Emi Barker (University of Bristol) will speak about the impact of canine brucellosis in the UK, Angela Bosco-Lauth (Colorado State University) will speak about the effect of COVID-19 in animals and Katrin Hartmann (University of Munich) will discuss leptospirosis. Antimicrobial resistance will also be covered in the programme.
There will also be plenty of opportunities for veterinary students to improve their knowledge of infectious disease, with career development opportunities for postgraduates and an informal networking breakfast to provide postgraduates with the opportunity to learn more about careers in academia and industry from senior colleagues.
Co-chair of the local organising committee, Willie Weir, said: “We are very pleased that this major veterinary conference comes to Scotland in 2022 and we look forward to welcoming leading researchers from around the world to the Central Hotel in Glasgow for a packed programme of talks.”
More details are available online.