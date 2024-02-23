23 Feb
Officials say the investment will enable better treatments for pets and training for future veterinarians.
A £1.7 million investment in new radiotherapy technology will provide improved treatment for canine and feline cancers in western Scotland, officials have claimed.
The Varian Vital Beam linear accelerator has been installed at the University of Glasgow Small Animal Hospital, following investment by the university and a legacy gift from Iain and Ruth Jamieson.
Although radiotherapy treatments have been offered to dogs and cats at the hospital – which is part of the university’s school of biodiversity, one health and veterinary medicine – since 2010, officials say the new system represents a “major upgrade” on its previous offer.
Head of oncology Jo Morris said: “The machine enables precise positioning of the patient and dose to the tumour, ensuring that the normal tissue around the tumour is spared.
“This is extremely important when treating brain and spinal cord tumours, or other tumours next to vital body structures to minimise side-effects to these tissues.
“This state-of-the-art facility will provide a unique referral service across the west of Scotland for animal patients with a wide range of cancer types and plays a key role in training future generations of veterinary students in oncology who will see the benefits in patients treated with this new equipment.
“This investment builds on our strengths in one health and translational research, and is a key step forward to establishing our position as a world-leading centre in advanced therapeutics and diagnostics that enhances patient outcomes.”