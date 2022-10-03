3 Oct 2022
Raphaël Guatteo, professor of bovine medicine and health management at the Oniris veterinary college in Nantes, France, will share some of his research into the condition – including case studies, diagnostic issues and treatment options – during the session.
The session is being hosted by Ceva Animal Health, which said it will offer delegates the chance to boost their knowledge of an often under-diagnosed disease and its potential impact on the national cattle herd.
Q fever can affect cattle reproduction, as well as posing health risks to farm workers and their families, veterinary sector personnel and abattoir staff.
The session will take place on the opening day of the congress, Thursday 20 October, between 4pm and 5:30pm, in the Shorthorn Room at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole. Officials said spaces are limited.